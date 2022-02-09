World

Killing, torture, looting and plunder in Congo cost Uganda R5bn

The International Court of Justice has ordered the country to make good after atrocities 20 years ago

10 February 2022 - 22:53 By Michael J. Kavanagh and Fred Ojambo

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Uganda to pay $325m (about R5bn) in reparations for crimes committed during its invasion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) more than two decades ago. 

The decision resolves a legal dispute that began in 1999 when Congo filed suit against Uganda for its occupation of part of the Central African country. ..

