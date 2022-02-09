Killing, torture, looting and plunder in Congo cost Uganda R5bn
The International Court of Justice has ordered the country to make good after atrocities 20 years ago
10 February 2022 - 22:53
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Uganda to pay $325m (about R5bn) in reparations for crimes committed during its invasion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) more than two decades ago.
The decision resolves a legal dispute that began in 1999 when Congo filed suit against Uganda for its occupation of part of the Central African country. ..
