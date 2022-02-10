Lifestyle

Sony’s race to up its game sees AI beating humans at Gran Turismo

The company has created an AI agent which it trained to race from scratch to superhuman level in about two weeks

10 February 2022 - 22:52 By Supantha Mukherjee

Sony has created an artificial intelligence (AI) agent called Gran Turismo Sophy (GT Sophy) that can beat the world’s best drivers of the PlayStation racing simulation game Gran Turismo, it said on Wednesday.

To get GT Sophy ready for the game, different units of Sony brought in fundamental AI research, a hyperrealistic real-world racing simulator and infrastructure for huge scale AI training, the company added...

