World

‘We’d rather be unemployed than abide by vaccine mandate’

Vaccine hesitancy among German healthcare workers is causing concern about further staff shortages

21 February 2022 - 19:42 By Riham Alkousaa

Frank Vogel, a 64-year-old local politician from the eastern German Erzgebirge region, is scrambling to find ways to keep nursing homes open when a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers takes effect next month.

His region near the Czech border has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Germany. With only 57% of healthcare workers there having received two shots against Covid-19, implementing the mandate will result in staff shortages that will force facilities to shut...

