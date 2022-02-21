‘We’d rather be unemployed than abide by vaccine mandate’

Vaccine hesitancy among German healthcare workers is causing concern about further staff shortages

Frank Vogel, a 64-year-old local politician from the eastern German Erzgebirge region, is scrambling to find ways to keep nursing homes open when a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers takes effect next month.



His region near the Czech border has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Germany. With only 57% of healthcare workers there having received two shots against Covid-19, implementing the mandate will result in staff shortages that will force facilities to shut...