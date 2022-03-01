Putin expected a welcome in this Ukraine city. Instead he got: ‘Bugger off!’

Protests by Russophones appear to demonstrate that invasion is uniting the country rather than dividing it

Olga Saminina is the type of person in the type of city Russian President Vladimir Putin might have expected to welcome his mission to rid Ukraine of what he describes as its “fascist” regime.



The 46-year-old director of the Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port in southeastern Ukraine is a Russian speaker. She was even born in Russia. Yet Saminina joined hundreds of others to stand in front of the regional administration building, guarded by occupying Russian troops, but still flying the Ukrainian flag, and chant “Go home! Go home!”...