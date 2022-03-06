As Mariupol is reduced to rubble, so are its mayor’s dreams

Vadym Boichenko, who was working to revitalise the city, says he feels as if his heart and soul are being torn out

A few weeks ago, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, was working on a plan to revitalise the Ukrainian port city, appearing at public meetings in shirt and tie to talk about new investment in tech, medicine and education...