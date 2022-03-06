World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day

06 March 2022 - 06:35 By TIMESLIVE
A man holds an Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest in front of the Russian embassy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Santiago, Chile, March 5, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

March 06 2022 -  10:16

Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion

US payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc on Saturday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there.

Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country and any Visa cards issued outside Russia will no longer work within the country, the company said.

March 06 2022 -  06:35

Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day

The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons.

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame over a failed ceasefire on Saturday that would have let civilians flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces. Ukrainians who could escape spilled into neighboring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere.

Ukrainian negotiators said a third round of talks with Russia on a ceasefire would go ahead on Monday, although Moscow was less definitive.

In a televised address on Saturday night, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on people in areas occupied by Russian troops to fight.

-Reuters

