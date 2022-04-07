×

World

African city escapes a plastic nightmare, one paving stone at a time

In a DRC town with no dump for its residents, an entrepreneur is creating jobs by turning plastic waste into pavers

07 April 2022 - 20:35 By Crispin Kyalangalilwa

In Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the thousands of plastic bottles thrown into the Ruzizi River routinely clog the hydropower station’s turbines, shutting it down for months at a time and plunging the city into darkness...

