Does Wimbledon’s ban on Russian players really serve a purpose?
The organisers would like this to be viewed as a principled decision, but it risks looking more like a hollow display
24 April 2022 - 17:01
Deploying sanctions against Russian oligarchs and banks was a no-brainer. Now comes the far thornier question about how far to go in cancelling Vladimir Putin’s Russia — not just politically connected elites but the athletes, artists and other symbolic ambassadors of the regime. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.