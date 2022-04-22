Does Wimbledon’s ban on Russian players really serve a purpose?

The organisers would like this to be viewed as a principled decision, but it risks looking more like a hollow display

Deploying sanctions against Russian oligarchs and banks was a no-brainer. Now comes the far thornier question about how far to go in cancelling Vladimir Putin’s Russia — not just politically connected elites but the athletes, artists and other symbolic ambassadors of the regime. ..