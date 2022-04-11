She protested on live Russian TV. Now the Welt is her oyster
Plucky journalist, who was jailed and fined after her gesture and is still harassed, gets a job at German news group
12 April 2022 - 19:50
Germany’s Welt media outlet has hired Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist who interrupted Russia’s most watched television news show with an anti-war protest last month in a rare public criticism of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. ..
