×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

She protested on live Russian TV. Now the Welt is her oyster

Plucky journalist, who was jailed and fined after her gesture and is still harassed, gets a job at German news group

12 April 2022 - 19:50 By Bloomberg News

Germany’s Welt media outlet has hired Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist who interrupted Russia’s most watched television news show with an anti-war protest last month in a rare public criticism of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s war: when lies are not just another version of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'Stop the war': Protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news World

Most read

  1. Covid layoffs leave airports in ‘perfect storm’ of long queues and delays World
  2. Shroom for improvement: magic mushrooms work better than anti-depressants World
  3. She protested on live Russian TV. Now the Welt is her oyster World
  4. Disneys give cash for LGBTQ rights – and it’s not Mickey Mouse money World
  5. Eye on the world — April 13 2022 World

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours