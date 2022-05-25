Putin on the Ritz: why so few big Russian rats have jumped ship
Top bureaucrats, officers and business leaders have more to lose than to gain by denouncing Russia’s Ukraine invasion
25 May 2022 - 19:10
When someone like Boris Bondarev, a Russian counsellor to the UN in Geneva, slams the door on his employer, the Russian foreign ministry, and on his home country, it’s only natural to wonder if Vladimir Putin’s system is showing cracks three months into the dictator’s disgraceful Ukraine adventure. The answer, however, is “not really”. Despite the relative failure of the invasion so far, prominent defectors are remarkably few in number. The Russian establishment is not about to implode...
