×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Putin on the Ritz: why so few big Russian rats have jumped ship

Top bureaucrats, officers and business leaders have more to lose than to gain by denouncing Russia’s Ukraine invasion

25 May 2022 - 19:10 By Leonid Bershidsky

When someone like Boris Bondarev, a Russian counsellor to the UN in Geneva, slams the door on his employer, the Russian foreign ministry, and on his home country, it’s only natural to wonder if Vladimir Putin’s system is showing cracks three months into the dictator’s disgraceful Ukraine adventure. The answer, however, is “not really”. Despite the relative failure of the invasion so far, prominent defectors are remarkably few in number. The Russian establishment is not about to implode...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Putin is a war criminal and dictator, says Russian diplomat as he resigns World
  2. LISTEN | Russian diplomat in Switzerland says he resigns over Ukraine invasion World
  3. UKRAINE WRAP | Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny lambasts Putin's 'stupid war' in ... World
  4. Russia says 963 Americans are banned from entering, adds 26 new Canadians World

Most read

  1. We won’t forget: Biden takes aim at gun lobby in wake of school killings World
  2. Eye on the world — May 26 2022 World
  3. Pfizer burnishes fresh image with plans to slash prices in poor countries World
  4. Putin on the Ritz: why so few big Russian rats have jumped ship World
  5. Gender ruck: Ricky Gervais and Netflix push the trans envelope again World

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused