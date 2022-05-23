Putin is a war criminal and dictator, says Russian diplomat as he resigns
Boris Bondarev, who has ‘served in the foreign ministry for 20 years’, says he has never been so ashamed of his country
24 May 2022 - 19:33
A diplomat at Russia’s UN mission in Geneva has resigned in protest at President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, becoming the first envoy to publicly criticise the war...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.