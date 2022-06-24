Fear and loathing as US states wade into the post-Roe cesspit

Some states have been lying in wait with tough penalties for anyone brave enough to provide abortion care

Now that the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protected the constitutional right to an abortion, it won’t just be harder for American women to get the procedure — states have also been lying in wait with tough penalties for anyone that will provide the care. Some experts warn that those seeking abortions could also become vulnerable to harsh consequences. ..