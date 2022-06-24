×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Fear and loathing as US states wade into the post-Roe cesspit

Some states have been lying in wait with tough penalties for anyone brave enough to provide abortion care

26 June 2022 - 19:58 By Ella Ceron

Now that the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protected the constitutional right to an abortion, it won’t just be harder for American women to get the procedure — states have also been lying in wait with tough penalties for anyone that will provide the care. Some experts warn that those seeking abortions could also become vulnerable to harsh consequences. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PRUDENCE FLOWERS | Watershed ruling means US abortion skirmishes will become ... Insight
  2. US VP Harris sees risks to contraception, IVF if Roe overturned World
  3. African abortion rights in peril as pro-lifers fight to follow US example World
  4. Oklahoma governor signs into law strictest abortion ban in the US World
  5. US Supreme Court leak stirs abortion passions in Africa Africa

Most read

  1. Are all bets off after US abortion ruling? World
  2. Fear and loathing as US states wade into the post-Roe cesspit World
  3. Better than nothing: Biden signs gun law that brings in at least some curbs World
  4. Monkeypox outbreak is no cause for panic – yet, says WHO World
  5. Eye on the world — June 27 2022 World

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'