Brazil to display heart of monarch who declared independence in 1822
Dom Pedro’s declaration of independence from Portugal was an act of defiance against his father, King Joao VI
22 August 2022 - 20:34 By Reuters
The heart of Portuguese monarch Dom Pedro I, who declared Brazilian independence from Portugal 200 years ago and was named “emperor” of Brazil, arrived from Portugal on Monday and will be put on display as part of independence anniversary celebrations...
