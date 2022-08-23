Watershed moment: superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar
The auction could be a benchmark for other banks looking to recoup losses from other sanctioned oligarchs
23 August 2022 - 21:27 By Reuters
A $75m superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian steel billionaire was auctioned on Tuesday in Gibraltar, court sources said, in what is understood to be the first sale of its sort since Russia invaded Ukraine in February...
Watershed moment: superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar
The auction could be a benchmark for other banks looking to recoup losses from other sanctioned oligarchs
A $75m superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian steel billionaire was auctioned on Tuesday in Gibraltar, court sources said, in what is understood to be the first sale of its sort since Russia invaded Ukraine in February...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos