Bank of America tests no-down-payment mortgages for blacks, Hispanics
With banks long accused of discriminating against minority buyers, prospective borrowers are evaluated based on their payment history
30 August 2022 - 20:55 By Katherine Doherty
Bank of America Corp started a trial programme aimed at helping first-time homebuyers in black and Hispanic neighbourhoods by offering mortgages that don’t require down payments, closing costs or minimum credit scores, all considered longtime obstacles to narrowing the gap between white and minority ownership...
