×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Russian nationalists rage after stunning setback in Ukraine

Pro-Kremlin war correspondents and former and current servicemen have accused the ministry of minimising the defeat

11 September 2022 - 19:42 By Reuters

Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Ukraine latest: Kharkiv offensive retakes more territory World
  2. Ukraine thanks EU for €5 billion aid, calls for full IMF program World
  3. Putin says developing world being 'cheated' by Ukraine grain deal World

Most read

  1. Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite World
  2. Russian nationalists rage after stunning setback in Ukraine World
  3. Truss vows energy crisis action after becoming Britain’s new PM World
  4. California power use to hit record high, raising chance of blackouts World
  5. Earthquake in China’s Sichuan kills more than 40, shakes provincial capital World

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'