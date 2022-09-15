‘Informational genocide’: Russia revokes independent newspaper’s last media licence
Novaya Gazeta carved out a niche as the country’s leading investigative news outlet
15 September 2022 - 22:24
Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia's few remaining independent news outlets, was stripped of its last media licence on Thursday...
