Indonesia presses for answers after deadly soccer stampede
Nine police officers were stripped of their positions and the local police chief transferred
03 October 2022 - 20:24 By Prasto Wardoyo and Stanley Widianto
Dozens of Indonesian police were placed under investigation on Monday over a stampede at a soccer match that killed 125 people, as authorities sought to determine what caused one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters and who was to blame...
