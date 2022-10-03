World

Indonesia presses for answers after deadly soccer stampede

Nine police officers were stripped of their positions and the local police chief transferred

03 October 2022 - 20:24 By Prasto Wardoyo and Stanley Widianto

Dozens of Indonesian police were placed under investigation on Monday over a stampede at a soccer match that killed 125 people, as authorities sought to determine what caused one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters and who was to blame...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Death toll for child victims of Indonesia soccer stampede reaches 32 - official World
  2. Stampede, riot at Indonesia football match kill 174 Soccer
  3. Stampede, riot at Indonesia football match kill 174, league suspended Soccer

Most read

  1. Iran lawmakers chant ‘thank you, police’ despite growing public fury over ... World
  2. As the fertiliser crisis bites, farmers take drastic steps in Europe World
  3. Who gets what? King Charles means £18bn shift for royal family’s finances World
  4. Indonesia presses for answers after deadly soccer stampede World
  5. Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite World

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor