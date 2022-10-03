Outdated ‘witchcraft’ law back on the discussion table six years later
Traditional Healers Organisation have called on the law to recognise the existence of traditional values and beliefs
03 October 2022 - 20:23
Six years after the South African Law Reform Commission (SALRC) recommended scrapping a controversial apartheid law prohibiting activities related to “witchcraft”, it remains on the statute books due to staff challenges at the commission...
Outdated ‘witchcraft’ law back on the discussion table six years later
Traditional Healers Organisation have called on the law to recognise the existence of traditional values and beliefs
Six years after the South African Law Reform Commission (SALRC) recommended scrapping a controversial apartheid law prohibiting activities related to “witchcraft”, it remains on the statute books due to staff challenges at the commission...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos