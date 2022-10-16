Thousands take to the streets of Paris to protest soaring prices
Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise, has called a general strike for Tuesday
16 October 2022 - 20:18 By Lucien Libert and Stéphane Mahe
Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Sunday to protest soaring prices as weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries spurred demands for a general strike...
