Musk lays groundwork for layoffs at Twitter, asking managers to draw up lists
According to US media speculation, the reductions could be about 50% of the workforce
30 October 2022 - 19:11 By Ed Ludlow
Elon Musk has begun laying the groundwork for a round of layoffs at Twitter days after taking ownership of the social media platform...
Musk lays groundwork for layoffs at Twitter, asking managers to draw up lists
According to US media speculation, the reductions could be about 50% of the workforce
Elon Musk has begun laying the groundwork for a round of layoffs at Twitter days after taking ownership of the social media platform...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos