Britain’s cherished NHS wrestles with its ‘Reform or Die’ moment

Virtual wards are an attempt to solve mismatched capacity and demand, which was exposed brutally by the pandemic

12 February 2023 - 19:34 By Emily Ashton and Lisa Pham

Britain’s National Health Service has become a story of crisis. A lack of money, a lack of staff, even a lack of beds. The coronavirus pandemic almost broke it — and the hangover still might. This winter has played out against a backdrop of record waiting lists, ambulances unable to deliver patients to hospitals and picket lines of striking nurses...

