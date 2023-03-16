World

London enjoys positive results after tackling ‘invisible killer’ head on

‘We can’t see the poison’: London mayor says reducing air pollution has boosted health outlook in city

16 March 2023 - 21:38

London may be a top global tourist destination that also offers employment and business opportunities, but mayor Sadiq Khan admits that residents face several health challenges, mostly caused by air pollution...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Temporary exemption for Kusile clean air rules granted to Eskom South Africa
  2. Less than 1% of earth has safe levels of air pollution: study Sci-Tech

Most read

  1. A lost decade worse than Japan’s threatens to change UK forever World
  2. A Russian graveyard reveals Wagner’s prisoner army World
  3. Dow said it would recycle our shoes ... we found them for sale in Indonesia World
  4. Texas power grid may need ‘breath of God’ to keep cool in summer World
  5. London enjoys positive results after tackling ‘invisible killer’ head on World

Latest Videos

'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony