Ageing shadow fleet carrying Russian oil poses disaster risk
Old tankers, typically sold for scrap, are instead hauling crude while usual safety and insurance standards aren’t being met
26 March 2023 - 19:24
The oil tanker Turba normally should have been melted down by now. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.