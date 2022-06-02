Rocking the boat: seizing oligarchs’ superyachts isn’t all plain sailing
Legal battle unfolds over yacht tied to sanctioned billionaire, claiming Fiji court doesn’t have power to order US seizure
02 June 2022 - 20:44
A US bid to seize a $325m (R5bn) superyacht it says belongs to sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, has been delayed by a Fijian court, extending a legal battle that’s likely to be repeated around the world as governments move to claim oligarchs’ assets...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.