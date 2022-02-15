World

Sometimes you Musk do what you have to do

Tesla CEO donates $5.7bn shares to charity, a move which coincides with sparring with US senators over wealth tax

15 February 2022 - 19:18 By Sophie Alexander and Craig Trudell

Elon Musk gifted almost $6bn (R90.4bn) worth of Tesla stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.

The world’s richest man donated more than 5-million shares in the electric-car maker from November 19 to November 29, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The gift was worth about $5.7bn (R86bn), based on average prices the days he sold the securities. The filing doesn’t name the charity and shows an unidentified trust was involved in the transaction...

