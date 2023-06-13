Rare icons evacuated from Ukraine go on show in Paris’ Louvre Museum
At the start of the Russian invasion, the collections of the Khanenko Museum were hidden and the building is now empty
13 June 2023 - 21:04 By Antony Paone and Elizabeth Pineau
The Louvre Museum in Paris will exhibit five rare icons evacuated from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to protect them from the war...
Rare icons evacuated from Ukraine go on show in Paris’ Louvre Museum
At the start of the Russian invasion, the collections of the Khanenko Museum were hidden and the building is now empty
The Louvre Museum in Paris will exhibit five rare icons evacuated from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to protect them from the war...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos