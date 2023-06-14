World

ANALYSIS | Ukraine counteroffensive takes shape but main test still to come

The country reports seven retaken villages and losses including Western infantry fighting vehicles and tanks

14 June 2023 - 21:44 By Reuters

After a week of heavy fighting, the real tests of Kyiv's counteroffensive lie ahead, with Ukrainian troops some distance from Russia's main defensive line and the bulk of forces prepared for the push still on standby...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Zealand’s national broadcaster probes ‘inappropriate editing’ of Ukraine ... World
  2. Swedish police union calls for crisis commission to stop gang shootings World
  3. Cannabis maker to go public in reverse merger with oil producer World
  4. These cryptocurrencies are the hardest hit in SEC crackdown World
  5. Rare icons evacuated from Ukraine go on show in Paris’ Louvre Museum World

Latest Videos

The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate