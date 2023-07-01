The US Supreme Court just gave Democrats a new 2024 rallying cry
Democrats plan to make a case to voters that by electing them to Congress and state offices they can dilute the power of the high court’s conservative majority — and eventually reverse its decisions
02 July 2023 - 19:18 By Akayla Gardner
Before last year’s midterms, the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the right to an abortion galvanised Democrats. History may be repeating itself...
The US Supreme Court just gave Democrats a new 2024 rallying cry
Democrats plan to make a case to voters that by electing them to Congress and state offices they can dilute the power of the high court’s conservative majority — and eventually reverse its decisions
Before last year’s midterms, the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the right to an abortion galvanised Democrats. History may be repeating itself...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos