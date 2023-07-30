20-somethings in UK face exorbitant housing costs, weakening job prospects and heavy load of debt
Youngest workers in UK face a bleak economic future
30 July 2023 - 16:01
Sticky inflation, rising bills and the fastest set of interest rate hikes in a generation have plunged the UK into a deep cost-of-living crisis. For Britain’s youngest workers, the pain stretches deeper; the country’s adult Zoomers, now in the first half of their twenties, face a toxic cocktail of exorbitant housing costs, weakening job prospects and a heavy load of student debt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.