Impounded superyacht linked to Putin is being refitted in Italy
The $650m yacht is being held at marina in Tuscany, while globally, impounded superyachts are costing millions to maintain
06 August 2023 - 19:50
A superyacht linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin is being refitted in an Italian port, despite having been impounded last year under EU sanctions, the Financial Times reported...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.