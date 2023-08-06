Elon Musk has offered to fund the legal bills of any users of his social network, X, who’ve been discriminated against by their employer because of their actions on the platform.
The proposal comes with “no limit” on costs and X will “go after the boards of directors of the companies too”, he said in messages posted to the site Saturday night. The billionaire, who acquired Twitter for $44bn (R812.6bn) in October and recently rebranded it as X, has made a habit of announcing major policy changes for the service late at night or over weekends. The X rebrand happened over the course of a weekend in July.
Musk has been responding affirmatively to suggestions posted to X of cases his company could support.
Musk himself has been known to throw barbs against former employees and critics. Amid firing thousands after his purchase of Twitter, the billionaire publicly mocked senior director Halli Thorleifsson after the worker tried to gain clarity on his employment status at the company.
Former employees of Musk’s other companies, SpaceX and Tesla, have also complained they were fired in retaliation for critical comments about him in his role as CEO of both firms.
Musk’s tenure as X’s owner has seen a spike in harmful content due to policy changes in content moderation, according to researchers. The self-styled “free speech absolutist” hired NBCUniversal ad executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO in May to help repair partnerships in the media industry and lure back advertisers.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Musk promises to fund legal fights of discriminated X users
The proposal comes with ‘no limit’ on costs and X will ‘go after the boards of directors of the companies too’, says billionaire
Image: Bloomberg
Elon Musk has offered to fund the legal bills of any users of his social network, X, who’ve been discriminated against by their employer because of their actions on the platform.
The proposal comes with “no limit” on costs and X will “go after the boards of directors of the companies too”, he said in messages posted to the site Saturday night. The billionaire, who acquired Twitter for $44bn (R812.6bn) in October and recently rebranded it as X, has made a habit of announcing major policy changes for the service late at night or over weekends. The X rebrand happened over the course of a weekend in July.
Musk has been responding affirmatively to suggestions posted to X of cases his company could support.
Musk himself has been known to throw barbs against former employees and critics. Amid firing thousands after his purchase of Twitter, the billionaire publicly mocked senior director Halli Thorleifsson after the worker tried to gain clarity on his employment status at the company.
Former employees of Musk’s other companies, SpaceX and Tesla, have also complained they were fired in retaliation for critical comments about him in his role as CEO of both firms.
Musk’s tenure as X’s owner has seen a spike in harmful content due to policy changes in content moderation, according to researchers. The self-styled “free speech absolutist” hired NBCUniversal ad executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO in May to help repair partnerships in the media industry and lure back advertisers.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE
Malema slams Musk for accusing EFF of calling for genocide of white people
Elon Musk's X sues non-profit that fights hate-speech
TikTok launches text-only posts to rival Twitter as Musk turns it into 'X'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos