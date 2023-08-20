Netherlands, Denmark commit to delivering F-16s to Ukraine
Dutch prime minister says the Netherlands has 42 F-16s available in all, but it is too early to say whether all of them will be donated
20 August 2023 - 20:29
The Netherlands and Denmark have said they will definitely give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once conditions for the transfer have been met, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited his country...
