World

Netherlands, Denmark commit to delivering F-16s to Ukraine

Dutch prime minister says the Netherlands has 42 F-16s available in all, but it is too early to say whether all of them will be donated

20 August 2023 - 20:29 By Reuters

The Netherlands and Denmark have said they will definitely give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once conditions for the transfer have been met, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited his country...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ukraine seeks progress towards peace at Saudi Arabia talks World
  2. Russian drones hit port, grain storage in Ukraine's Odesa region – officials World
  3. Six-year-old among seven killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of ... World

Latest

  1. Ecuadoreans vote for president in election marred by candidate’s murder World
  2. Netherlands, Denmark commit to delivering F-16s to Ukraine World
  3. EXPLAINER | Maui inferno: what are the deadliest wildfires in US history? World
  4. Striking Hollywood writers expected to respond to studios’ proposal World
  5. Argentine rock-singing libertarian Javier Milei shakes up presidential election ... World

Latest Videos

Community throws rocks at trucks amid copper discovery in Northern Cape
Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff