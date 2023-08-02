World

Russian drones hit port, grain storage in Ukraine's Odesa region – officials

02 August 2023 - 11:06 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Firefighters work at a damaged property after a Russian drone attack at Izmail in Odessa region, Ukraine, on August 2 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a handout video.
Firefighters work at a damaged property after a Russian drone attack at Izmail in Odessa region, Ukraine, on August 2 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a handout video.
Image: Ukraine's Operational Command 'South'/Reuters

Russian drones attacked and damaged port and grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine's coastal Odesa region in the early hours of Wednesday, setting some of them on fire, Ukrainian officials said.

There were no reports of casualties, Odesa governor Oleh Kiper wrote in a post on Telegram, without giving the exact location of the attack.

“Unfortunately, there are damages,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

“The most significant ones [attacks] are in the south of the country. Russian terrorists have again attacked ports, grain, global food security.”

Russia stepped up attacks on Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure after refusing to extend the Black Sea grain deal which allowed exports of Ukrainian grain.

“The enemy ... is trying to destroy Ukrainian grain, attacking industrial and port infrastructure. Unfortunately, there are hits, unfortunately the silo was damaged, and fires broke out at the site,” Serhiy Bratchuk, speaker of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South, said in a video.

“Russia is trying to cut Ukraine out of the future grain agreement and, most importantly, to strategically displace our country from the global food market,” he said.

Ukrainian media reported the drones came across the Black Sea and moved towards Izmail, a key port in the Danube delta from where Ukrainian grain is taken by barge to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for shipment.

Ukraine's Danube River ports became a vital lifeline for Ukraine's grain exports after Russia left the Black Sea grain deal in mid-July.

The deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey a year ago, allowed Ukraine to keep exports flowing through its deep water ports on the Black Sea to ease a global food crisis.

Russia quit the deal on July 17, complaining that sanctions on its own grain and fertiliser exports had not been eased and warned that ships heading to Ukrainian seaports could be considered military targets.

As a result of the deal's collapse Ukrainian grain exports in July were down 40% from June, analysts said on Tuesday.

The threat to shipping on the coastal ports forced Ukraine to funnel more grain shipments through the Danube River ports, which handled at least a quarter of exports before the Black Sea agreement ended. In late July, Russian drones targeted Izmail, destroying grain warehouses. On Sunday, Ukrainian media reported several foreign cargo ships had arrived at the port from the Black Sea for the first time since the expiration of the grain deal.

READ MORE:

Russia's Medvedev: We'd have to use a nuclear weapon if Ukrainian offensive was a success

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday Moscow would have to use a nuclear weapon if Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive was a success.
News
2 days ago

Russian diplomat says there are no talks on restoring grain deal

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said on Tuesday no talks on resuming the Black Sea grain export deal were under way, the RIA news ...
News
1 week ago

Russia weaponising wheat won’t hurt the world

Bumper crops mean Russia can hurt Ukraine without triggering a rise in global food prices. 
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | CCTV footage shows 'cops looting store' in Ekurhuleni South Africa
  2. Childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala retakes witness box in Meyiwa trial South Africa
  3. Students march to Union Buildings over NSFAS defunding crisis South Africa
  4. Mangosuthu Buthelezi readmitted to hospital for post-surgery complication South Africa
  5. Russian drones hit port, grain storage in Ukraine's Odesa region – officials World

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem