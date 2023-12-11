World

New COP28 draft deal stops short of fossil fuel 'phase out'

Despite the rapid growth of renewable energy, fossil fuels still produce about 80% of the world's energy

11 December 2023 - 21:24 By Reuters

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EXPLAINER | How will the Supreme Court reshape US opioid epidemic relief? World
  2. ANALYSIS | UK PM Sunak gambles on return of Cameron to win over moderate voters World
  3. Israel guilty of apartheid crimes against Palestinians: rights watchdog World
  4. New COP28 draft deal stops short of fossil fuel 'phase out' World
  5. Famed Chinese ‘rainmaker’ banker goes missing in latest executive disappearance World

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism