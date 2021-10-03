Kevin James and family racially abused me, claims Hispanic nanny

New York federal court hears how actor’s sister-in-law spearheaded alleged racial abuse

Actor Kevin James, his wife, two companies they operate, and his wife’s sister must face say by an employee who worked in their New York home that she was subjected to a hostile environment because she is Hispanic and of Paraguayan descent, a federal judge on Long Island has ruled.



Lidia Orrego says she worked for Kevin Knipfing, whose stage name is Kevin James, and Stephanieanna James-Knipfing, who is also known as Steffiana de la Cruz, as a nanny and then as a housekeeper. Teresa A Zantua, Knipfing’s sister-in-law, supervised her and the five other employees who worked in the home, Orrego says...