Women, wealth and work: Learning from failures and being kind to yourself

Women need to ensure they have a seat at the decision-making table if they are to live up to their potential.

This is the sentiment of Buli Ndlovu, executive head of retail and business banking marketing at Nedbank, who was speaking at a recent dialogue in collaboration with the bank, The Family Table and Sunday Times.

The discussion was centred on women, wealth and work.

Welcoming delegates to the event, Ndlovu said guests were well placed as conversations chartered paths and had the ability to change destiny. “Women owe it to themselves to be part of the right conversations,” she said.

The event, moderated by Gugulethu Mfuphi, featured insightful conversations between professional leaders, executives and emerging entrepreneurs about women’s roles and experiences in society.

Nthabiseng Matshekga, executive head of group marketing at Nedbank, said she studied economics and never intended to become a marketer. Pointing out that we are all shaped by our subconscious beliefs about money, she said it is important for women to understand their beliefs and perceptions about money. “I’ve had to learn to set boundaries when it comes to giving people money,” she said.

Luyanda Duma, an HR specialist, said that to be successful requires a strong sense of self. She advised starting with understanding yourself and your strengths, researching your chosen industry, and building a community around yourself.

Mathebe Molise, the founder of start-up Beauty on TApp and a qualified chartered accountant, said becoming an entrepreneur was challenging. She said building a sustainable business meant taking it seriously and treating it like a proper job. Employing the right people is critical. To ensure that people take her seriously, she started putting her CA (SA) designation after her name.

Watch a recording of the event below: