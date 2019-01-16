Publishers

BOOKSTORM

Bookstorm is a boutique book publishing company offering focused experience and innovation in the creation of books for the South African market.

Books

WATCH | Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 200 Women interview

“You can’t empower women without listening to their stories” – Gloria Steinem 200 women from a variety of backgrounds ...

Bookstorm
Independent publisher
Books

EXTRACT | Jonathan Jansen's Making Love in a War: Interracial loving and ...

"It never actually crossed my mind that I must hold back just because Paul is a different race"

Bookstorm
Independent publisher
Books

Tie-in book to Vaya brings you the people and stories behind the film

The book ignites conversation about what Johannesburg means to its ordinary citzens

Bookstorm
Independent publisher
jacana media

Jacana Media is an African publisher specialising in a range of different books - fiction, non-fiction, travel, natural history, current affairs, maps, and cookbooks.

Books

Christy Chilimigras discusses her brutally honest (and hilarious!) debut ...

"Other than my mom, I wasn't scared of hurting anyone," says the 24-year-old about

Jacana Media
Publisher
Books

Read an excerpt from Hagen Engler's latest book

Boerewors, bunny chows and fake Ray-Bans at robots - yes, you’re in SA

Jacana Media
Publisher
Books

Reflecting Rogue a brilliant collection of autobiographical essays by ...

In her most personal book to date, written from classic Gqola anti-racist, feminist perspectives, Reflecting ...

Jacana Media
Publisher
JONATHAN BALL PUBLISHERS

Jonathan BALL specialises in South African history, politics and current affairs and fiction.

Books

LISTEN | Redi Tlhabi discusses Khwezi with Eusebius McKaiser

"The trauma and depression followed her everywhere she went."

Jonathan Ball Publishers
Publisher
Books

Thandeka Gqubule discusses No Longer Whispering to Power

"Thuli gave the idea of the title," says the author of her 2018 Alan Paton Award shortlisted book

Jonathan Ball Publishers
Publisher
Books

Stephen King lauds Deon Meyer's Fever

"Great stuff," writes the acclaimed American author of the English translation of Koors

Jonathan Ball Publishers
Publisher
lapa uitgewers 

LAPA is ’n akroniem vir Lees Afrikaans, Praat Afrikaans. LAPA publiseer hoofsaaklik Afrikaanse boeke, maar gee sommige titels ook in Engels uit.

Books

’n Aangrypende oorlogsroman uit die pen van Irma Joubert

Sy is so verskriklik eensaam. So verskriklik bang. Haar hart is verskriklik stukkend. Mentje de Vries, ’n Nederlandse ...

LAPA Uitgewers
Uitgewers
Books

Hoe ken jy ’n sosiopaat uit? Lees hoofstuk agt van André le Roux se nuwe ...

Jy het vandag niksvermoedend by minstens een psigopaat verbygeloop.

LAPA Uitgewers
Uitgewers
Books

Intrigued by the Stellenbosch mafia’s complicity in the Steinhoff scandal? ...

Stellenbosch is situated about 50 km from Cape Town on the banks of the Eerste River. After the Mother City, the ...

LAPA Uitgewers
Uitgewers
NB UITGEWERS/PUBLISHERS

NB Publishers comprises a number of imprints, including Tafelberg, Human & Rousseau, Kwela, Pharos, Lux Verbi, Best Books and Queillerie. the company’s core activity is publishing general books in both Afrikaans and English.

Books

NP ministers' abuse of boys exposed in The Lost Boys of Bird Island

Criminality, cover-ups and official complicity in the rape and possible murder of children

NB-Uitgewers/Publishers
Publisher
Books

Rob Rose's Steinheist exposes SA's biggest corporate fraud

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose reveals the real inside story behind Steinhoff

NB-Uitgewers/Publishers
Publisher
Books

Thuli Nhlapo uncovers unsettling family secrets in the search for her real ...

"I hated being pregnant with you. I used to cry the whole day. I hated carrying you in my stomach." 

NB-Uitgewers/Publishers
Publisher
PAN MACMILLAN

Pan Macmillan South Africa is a trading division of Macmillan Publishers International Limited, SPECIALISING IN English fiction, non-fiction and children's books.

Books

Craig Higginson answers the Proust Questionnaire

What is your greatest regret? "Not taking better care of myself as a younger person."

Pan Macmillan
Publisher
Books

Read an excerpt from Sue Nyathi's second novel, The Gold Diggers

"Her husband had been right; Johannesburg was no place for a woman."

Pan Macmillan
Publisher
Books

Mohale Mashigo discusses Intruders with Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi

"A collection of stories about nobodies who discover that they matter."

Pan Macmillan
Publisher
PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Penguin Random House SA comprises the adult and children’s fiction and non-fiction print and digital trade book publishing businesses of Penguin and Random House in South Africa

Books

EXTRACT | Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming

In a life filled with meaning and accomplishment, Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling ...

Penguin Random House SA
Publisher
Books

The real meets the magical in Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu's debut novel, The ...

‘On the third of September, not so long ago, something truly wondrous happened on the Beauford Farm and Estate. At the ...

Penguin Random House SA
Publisher
Books

EXTRACT | Sorry, Not Sorry by Haji Mohamed Dawjee

“Be loyal to your car, but don’t give a sh*t about it.”

Penguin Random House SA
Publisher
protea boekhuis

Protea Boekhuis is ’n onafhanklike, innoverende uitgewery wat feit en fiksie, kinderboeke, jeugromans, historiese werke en kontemporêre tekste UITGEE.

Books

Adam Small se naastes bring hulde aan dié merkwaardige skrywer

Met Adam Small se oorlye op 25 Junie 2016 het daar ’n einde gekom aan die lewe van ’n unieke mens en ’n unieke oeuvre: ...

Protea
Uitgewers
Books

Tolkien-liefhebbers kan nou die Lord of the Rings-trilogie in Afrikaans ...

Drie Ringe vir die Elf-konings onder die hemelwerf, sewe vir die Dwerg-here in klipsale gekroon, nege vir Mense, ...

Protea
Uitgewers
Books

Weerlose weerstand ondersoek die gaydebat in die NG Kerk

’n Persoonlike relaas van dié lang, komplekse proses in die NG Kerk

Protea
Uitgewers
WITS UNIVERSITY PRESS

WITS PRESS IS committed to publishing well-researched, innovative books for both academic and general readers.

Books

Achille Mbembe launches Critique of Black Reason

"This book is an attempt to make sense of black life and black history from a continental perspective."

Wits University Press
Academic publishers
Books

Race, Nation, Translation - a compilation of Zoë Wicomb's ess

A collection of the most significant nonfiction writings of Zoë Wicomb.

Wits University Press
Academic publishers
Books

Steven Friedman's Power in Action questions the concept of democracies

What are democracies meant to do? And how does one know when one is a democratic state?

Wits University Press
Academic publishers
