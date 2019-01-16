Publishers
WATCH | Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 200 Women interview
“You can’t empower women without listening to their stories” – Gloria Steinem 200 women from a variety of backgrounds ...
EXTRACT | Jonathan Jansen's Making Love in a War: Interracial loving and ...
"It never actually crossed my mind that I must hold back just because Paul is a different race"
Tie-in book to Vaya brings you the people and stories behind the film
The book ignites conversation about what Johannesburg means to its ordinary citzens
Christy Chilimigras discusses her brutally honest (and hilarious!) debut ...
"Other than my mom, I wasn't scared of hurting anyone," says the 24-year-old about
Read an excerpt from Hagen Engler's latest book
Boerewors, bunny chows and fake Ray-Bans at robots - yes, you’re in SA
Reflecting Rogue a brilliant collection of autobiographical essays by ...
In her most personal book to date, written from classic Gqola anti-racist, feminist perspectives, Reflecting ...
LISTEN | Redi Tlhabi discusses Khwezi with Eusebius McKaiser
"The trauma and depression followed her everywhere she went."
Thandeka Gqubule discusses No Longer Whispering to Power
"Thuli gave the idea of the title," says the author of her 2018 Alan Paton Award shortlisted book
Stephen King lauds Deon Meyer's Fever
"Great stuff," writes the acclaimed American author of the English translation of Koors
’n Aangrypende oorlogsroman uit die pen van Irma Joubert
Sy is so verskriklik eensaam. So verskriklik bang. Haar hart is verskriklik stukkend. Mentje de Vries, ’n Nederlandse ...
Hoe ken jy ’n sosiopaat uit? Lees hoofstuk agt van André le Roux se nuwe ...
Jy het vandag niksvermoedend by minstens een psigopaat verbygeloop.
Intrigued by the Stellenbosch mafia’s complicity in the Steinhoff scandal? ...
Stellenbosch is situated about 50 km from Cape Town on the banks of the Eerste River. After the Mother City, the ...
NP ministers' abuse of boys exposed in The Lost Boys of Bird Island
Criminality, cover-ups and official complicity in the rape and possible murder of children
Rob Rose's Steinheist exposes SA's biggest corporate fraud
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose reveals the real inside story behind Steinhoff
Thuli Nhlapo uncovers unsettling family secrets in the search for her real ...
"I hated being pregnant with you. I used to cry the whole day. I hated carrying you in my stomach."
Craig Higginson answers the Proust Questionnaire
What is your greatest regret? "Not taking better care of myself as a younger person."
Read an excerpt from Sue Nyathi's second novel, The Gold Diggers
"Her husband had been right; Johannesburg was no place for a woman."
Mohale Mashigo discusses Intruders with Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi
"A collection of stories about nobodies who discover that they matter."
EXTRACT | Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming
In a life filled with meaning and accomplishment, Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling ...
The real meets the magical in Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu's debut novel, The ...
‘On the third of September, not so long ago, something truly wondrous happened on the Beauford Farm and Estate. At the ...
EXTRACT | Sorry, Not Sorry by Haji Mohamed Dawjee
“Be loyal to your car, but don’t give a sh*t about it.”
Adam Small se naastes bring hulde aan dié merkwaardige skrywer
Met Adam Small se oorlye op 25 Junie 2016 het daar ’n einde gekom aan die lewe van ’n unieke mens en ’n unieke oeuvre: ...
Tolkien-liefhebbers kan nou die Lord of the Rings-trilogie in Afrikaans ...
Drie Ringe vir die Elf-konings onder die hemelwerf, sewe vir die Dwerg-here in klipsale gekroon, nege vir Mense, ...
Weerlose weerstand ondersoek die gaydebat in die NG Kerk
’n Persoonlike relaas van dié lang, komplekse proses in die NG Kerk
Achille Mbembe launches Critique of Black Reason
"This book is an attempt to make sense of black life and black history from a continental perspective."
Race, Nation, Translation - a compilation of Zoë Wicomb's ess
A collection of the most significant nonfiction writings of Zoë Wicomb.
Steven Friedman's Power in Action questions the concept of democracies
What are democracies meant to do? And how does one know when one is a democratic state?