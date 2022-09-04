Trustees unhappy with R80m sale of Ubank to African Bank
Teba Trust Fund to appoint a financial expert to look into the deal, but the Reserve Bank rejects insider’s assertion that an offer from Nigeria’s Access Bank is superior
04 September 2022 - 00:04
Trustees of troubled Ubank, which is under Reserve Bank curatorship, have expressed deep dissatisfaction with the decision to sell a majority stake to African Bank for R80m. ..
