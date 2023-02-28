Glencore ordered to pay more than R12bn in bribery case
01 March 2023 - 12:30 By Bob Van Voris
Glencore has been ordered by a federal judge in New York to pay $700m (about R12.69bn) for a global bribery scheme orchestrated by the Swiss-based commodities trading and mining giant...
Glencore ordered to pay more than R12bn in bribery case
Glencore has been ordered by a federal judge in New York to pay $700m (about R12.69bn) for a global bribery scheme orchestrated by the Swiss-based commodities trading and mining giant...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos