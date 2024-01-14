Setbacks expose the risks of Nasa’s ‘go private’ moonshots
Budget constrained agency relies on glitchy start-ups following in the tracks of Elon Musk’s SpaceX
14 January 2024 - 00:00
Two US setbacks this week in the race to the moon with China illustrate the risks of Nasa’s plans to bet on a new strategy of relying heavily on private companies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.