High interest rates hit Curro early grade enrolment
Company says though overall learner enrolment was up in 2023, young families in particular are feeling the economic strain
10 March 2024 - 00:00
Curro, South Africa’s largest independent school network, has seen a lower learner enrolment in its earlier grades as high interest rates burden parents, particularly younger families, the company said during its 2023 annual results presentation this week. However, overall learner enrolment was up...
