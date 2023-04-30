Business

Move to solar power has implications for municipal coffers

Municipalities lose revenue when residential customers install solar, but the lower demand also leads to a reduction in charges from Eskom

30 April 2023 - 00:03 By DINEO FAKU and KHULEKANI MAGUBANE

As Eskom’s load-shedding crisis dent South Africans’ faith in the electricity system, municipalities are scrambling for solutions as their most reliable electricity customers — high-income households and businesses — reduce their reliance on the grid. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Improving your language skills is a recipe for success in the workplace Careers
  2. Capitec amends policy on executive incentives Business
  3. Hanekom’s plan for SAA to rise from the ashes Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Ramokgopa has a job, but he's blocked from work Opinion
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Have you got old debt? You could be off the hook Opinion

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York