Careers

My Brilliant Career: Thick skin needed amid the glamour of the movie business

Wandile Molebatsi is the founder and executive producer of Coal Stove Pictures

24 October 2021 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

What do you do at work each day?

I wish I could give you a glamorous answer, but my day revolves around negotiating with private financiers regarding the recruitment schedules and explaining the Industrial Development Corporation  (IDC) recruitment schedule and why it is so important to adhere to. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kick-start your career with a higher certificate at Rosebank College Careers
  2. PODCAST | Wits Plus aligns short courses with business needs Careers
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  4. FNB leads innovation with two new payments solutions for SMEs Business Times
  5. China’s exit from coal power puts Limpopo plant in limbo Business

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...