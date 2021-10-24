My Brilliant Career: Thick skin needed amid the glamour of the movie business

Wandile Molebatsi is the founder and executive producer of Coal Stove Pictures

What do you do at work each day?



I wish I could give you a glamorous answer, but my day revolves around negotiating with private financiers regarding the recruitment schedules and explaining the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) recruitment schedule and why it is so important to adhere to. ..