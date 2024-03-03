Teacher assistants have made an impact in schools, and families now have someone with an income
Experts say there must be clear guidelines for what they do, and a better budgetary process for them
03 March 2024 - 00:00
The thousands of young adults working as teacher assistants in Gauteng state schools are helping to improve discipline in classrooms, allowing educators to get on with the job of teaching...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.