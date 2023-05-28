Sport

Heinrich quickly sets himself a Klaas apart

28 May 2023 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. When will the Cricket World Cup take place? Sport
  2. Chiefs: A double decade downslide Sport
  3. Boks seek versatility in their RWC selections Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates clinch second cup of the season Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | SA loud and proud on the global rugby stage Sport

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death