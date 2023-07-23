Keo Uncut
Boks set to go from pretenders to contenders
Never treated with reverence before a World Cup plays into psyche of Boks, who are best when they believe it is them against the world.
23 July 2023 - 00:03
The Springboks will arrive in France as part of the chasing pack behind podium favourites France, Ireland and New Zealand. This pre-World Cup positioning suits the Boks just fine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.