Naas Botha and Joel Stransky's kicking wisdom for Manie Libbok
As Bok flyhalf Libbok struggles to get the ball between the posts, veterans say the key to success is a decluttered approach
01 October 2023 - 00:00
Goal-kicking is as much a matter of mind control as it is mastery of technique. Naas Botha and Joel Stransky, two of Springbok rugby’s greatest marksmen off the kicking tee, owe much of their success to this maxim and have urged Manie Libbok to take heed. ..
