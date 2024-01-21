Rugby
New era: Rassie can look at rookies for Bok rebuild
Big test await against Ireland and All Blacks but there is scope for debutants
21 January 2024 - 00:00
World champions the Springboks will this year face a scenario very different from the one they did in 2020, the season following their Rugby World Cup success in Japan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.