‘This chapter has been special’: Kea Zawadi bids Algoa FM farewell

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Kea Zawadi has announced she is leaving Algoa FM after three years.

During her time at the station, the media personality and actress hosted the Algoa FM Top 30 and week nights from 7pm to 10pm.

Reflecting on her journey on the show, Kea said she was excited about the new chapter in her life.

“This chapter has been so special to me. From the first show to now, it’s been a journey of growth, learning and connection. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who listened, sent messages and allowed me to be part of their daily lives,” she said in a statement shared on her Instagram timeline.

“This is not a goodbye, just the beginning of a new chapter.”

Kea will do her final show on Algoa FM on March 24.

Another media personality who marked three years at Algoa FM this year is Carly Fields. She took to her timeline to reflect on her journey.

“Three years and still smiling. I love what I do and grateful I get to do what I love. Thank you, Algoa FM and Alfie Jay, for giving me this opportunity to live my dream every day,” she said.